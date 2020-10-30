Cedar Capital LLC Sells 3,357 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 38.9% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

