Cedar Capital LLC Sells 568 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

