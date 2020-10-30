Cedar Capital LLC Sells 94 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87. The stock has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.44.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

