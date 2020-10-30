Cedar Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 108,851 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after buying an additional 7,629,478 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 16.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after buying an additional 10,403,515 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in General Electric by 64.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,092,000 after buying an additional 670,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,477,000 after acquiring an additional 406,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

