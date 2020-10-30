Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.18.

NYSE CNC opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. Centene has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $2,216,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,090 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Centene by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 115.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 152,777 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at $1,607,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.8% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 123,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

