Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Centene in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

CNC has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.18.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. Centene has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Centene by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 392,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after buying an additional 308,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 42,258 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 297,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,932,000 after purchasing an additional 197,913 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $2,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,474,090. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

