Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 39.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 76,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 19,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

NYSE:CVX opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.10. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

