Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 53.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after buying an additional 873,787 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,304,000 after buying an additional 753,910 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $55,644,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $55,055,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist cut shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist Securiti decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

NYSE:CVX opened at $68.80 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average is $85.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

