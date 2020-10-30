China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Update

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

China Gas stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. China Gas has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $114.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.04.

Get China Gas alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.