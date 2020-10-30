Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,075.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,297.14.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,242.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,384.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,281.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,115.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

