Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.13.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Chubb by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,285,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

