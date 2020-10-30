Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,970,000 after buying an additional 155,686 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Cintas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 733,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,895,000 after acquiring an additional 156,168 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Cintas by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 588,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,766,000 after acquiring an additional 123,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,037,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

Cintas stock opened at $319.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $358.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.