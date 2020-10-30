Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,850 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 83.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,297,000 after buying an additional 2,834,587 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $6,939,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Bank of America cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $35.69 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $150.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

