Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Announces Earnings Results

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Civeo updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $124.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.76. Civeo has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

CVEO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Civeo from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

