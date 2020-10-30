Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $37,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Clorox by 2,235.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,780,000 after acquiring an additional 275,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clorox by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 24.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 258,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after purchasing an additional 51,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLX opened at $208.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.96. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.31 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.