Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 215.8% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 25,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $299,343.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.7% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $232,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 849,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 55.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 362,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $874,000.

GLQ opened at $10.97 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

