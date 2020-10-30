CME Group Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

CME has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in CME Group by 63.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 380,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after buying an additional 147,566 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 537,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,920,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

