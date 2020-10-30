CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.64-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.82-2.86 EPS.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

