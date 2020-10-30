CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.82-2.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.85. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.68 EPS.

CMS stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.16.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMS. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays cut shares of CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.88.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.