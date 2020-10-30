Cormark Weighs in on Element Fleet Management Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Element Fleet Management in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.05 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.16.

EFN stock opened at C$12.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.78. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$6.96 and a 52-week high of C$13.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.37.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total value of C$361,187.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,692.60.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.