Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $364.86 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $384.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.02. The firm has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

