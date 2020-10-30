Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Cut by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $364.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.02. The company has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

