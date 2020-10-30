Credit Suisse Group Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $135.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. OTR Global downgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.19. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,883 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,694,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 50.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,669,000 after acquiring an additional 397,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 41,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,204,000 after acquiring an additional 108,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

