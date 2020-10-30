Credit Suisse Group Lowers Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $14.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

DVN opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.24. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 602,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,171,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Devon Energy by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 15,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,294,000 after buying an additional 2,811,799 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

