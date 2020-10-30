Critical Contrast: Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) versus Era Group (NYSE:ERA)

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) and Era Group (NYSE:ERA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bristow Group and Era Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group 13.81% 10.41% 4.31% Era Group -2.10% -1.07% -0.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bristow Group and Era Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Era Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Era Group has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 41.12%. Given Era Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Era Group is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Bristow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Era Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Bristow Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Era Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bristow Group and Era Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $226.06 million 2.83 -$7.23 million N/A N/A Era Group $226.06 million 1.94 -$3.59 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bristow Group has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Era Group has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bristow Group beats Era Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc. provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad. The company also provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in Canada, Guyana, Norway, Trinidad, and the United States; and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 315 aircraft. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc. provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities. The company also leases helicopters to third parties and foreign affiliates. As of December 31, 2018, it owned a total of 108 helicopters, including 9 heavy helicopters, 46 medium helicopters, 23 light twin engine helicopters, and 30 light single engine helicopters. The company operates in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. Era Group Inc. was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.

