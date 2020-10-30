Critical Survey: AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) & Quest Resource (NYSE:QRHC)

AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) and Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AeroCentury alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AeroCentury and Quest Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroCentury 0 0 0 0 N/A Quest Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quest Resource has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 84.21%. Given Quest Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than AeroCentury.

Profitability

This table compares AeroCentury and Quest Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroCentury -102.72% -154.52% -18.08% Quest Resource 1.12% 1.71% 1.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AeroCentury and Quest Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroCentury $25.61 million 0.11 -$16.66 million N/A N/A Quest Resource $98.98 million 0.30 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

Quest Resource has higher revenue and earnings than AeroCentury.

Volatility and Risk

AeroCentury has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Resource has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of AeroCentury shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Quest Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of AeroCentury shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Quest Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quest Resource beats AeroCentury on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. As of March 30, 2020, the company's aircraft portfolio consisted of eleven aircraft held for lease, six aircraft held under sales-type or direct finance leases, and seven aircraft held for sale. AeroCentury Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, paper, and construction debris, as well as batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products. It also provides landfill diversion services. In addition, the company provides sustainability programs, including strategic planning, writing policies and procedures, LEED certification, life cycle assessment, energy modeling, building commissioning, and carbon emission reduction reporting. Its services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects. Quest Resource Holding Corporation markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, food services and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in The Colony, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.