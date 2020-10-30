Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend by 30.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $69.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

