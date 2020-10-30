CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,208 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

