CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Up 186.9% in October

CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a growth of 186.9% from the September 30th total of 55,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 938,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CTEK stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. CynergisTek has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CynergisTek stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.73% of CynergisTek worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

