DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.68

Shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 61887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.17.

About DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

