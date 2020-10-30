Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.86

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 5758147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DANOY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

