David Loasby Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

David Loasby trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,683 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 916.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 570,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 69,630 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 22.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,347,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 248,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 111.4% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Shares of F stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

