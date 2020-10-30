David Loasby Has $393,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

David Loasby cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in Comcast were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 53,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 349,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 43,950 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $196.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

