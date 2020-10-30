David Loasby Has $426,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

David Loasby lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,701.39.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,665.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,058.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,510.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1,461.90. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

