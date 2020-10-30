David Loasby Has $625,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

David Loasby lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 22,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 34,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $267.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.18 and a 200-day moving average of $257.36. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

