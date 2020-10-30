David Loasby Sells 1,785 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

David Loasby lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

ABBV opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

