Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Short Interest Down 65.1% in October

Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the September 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DINT stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. Davis Select International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DINT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 132,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 93,086 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 600,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 76,011 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.