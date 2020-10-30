DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. DexCom updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of DXCM opened at $335.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 153.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a 12 month low of $150.41 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total value of $435,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total value of $256,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,466 shares of company stock worth $20,298,675. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.10.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

