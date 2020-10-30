Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Dragon Victory International Ltd (NASDAQ:LYL)’s stock price rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 622,131 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 543,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Dragon Victory International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.

Dragon Victory International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYL)

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

