DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.88-7.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.11. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.90-7.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $123.47 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised DTE Energy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.81.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

