DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.90-7.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.67. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.88-7.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.81.

DTE opened at $123.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

