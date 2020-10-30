East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the September 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EJPRY opened at $8.85 on Friday. East Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of East Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Retail & Services, and Real Estate & Hotels. The Transportation segment offers passenger transportation services primarily through Shinkansen network; and conventional lines in the Kanto area and other networks.

