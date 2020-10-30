EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.71 EPS

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $135.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.12. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $148.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.22.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $228,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,425,379.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,536 shares of company stock valued at $472,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

