Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.12.

NYSE ETN opened at $104.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $111.65.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

