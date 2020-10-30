Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Up 226.9% in October

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 226.9% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ETG opened at $14.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after buying an additional 186,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 36.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 47,842 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,357,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

