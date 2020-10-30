eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in eBay by 790.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. 140166 upped their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

Shares of EBAY opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,432 shares of company stock worth $8,625,544 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

