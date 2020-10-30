EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.90-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7-8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.67 billion.EMCOR Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.36-1.56 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EME. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut EMCOR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.33.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

