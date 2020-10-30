Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Encana in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Encana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.63.

Encana stock opened at C$12.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. Encana has a 52-week low of C$2.95 and a 52-week high of C$24.28.

Encana (TSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.84 billion.

About Encana

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

