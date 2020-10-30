Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Noodles & Company’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Noodles & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

NDLS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.28 million, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.04. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 699,571 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,090 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 995,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 67,561 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 576,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 29,455 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 129,097 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.