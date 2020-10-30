Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $800,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,899.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 180,870 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,653,374.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

